Surveillance cameras help nab University City murder suspect

CHARLOTTE — Surveillance video from the Charlotte Area Transit System MucCullough Light Rail Station helped investigators capture a suspect from a deadly shooting Saturday night.

Stacey Herring had already died from a gunshot wound by the time officers arrived at North Tryon Street and McCullough Drive in University City.

Santerio Dmon Brice was arrested and accused of killing Herring.

He was arrested Monday in Cabarrus County.

The shooting did not happen on CATS property, officials said.

©2023 Cox Media Group