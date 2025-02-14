Surveillance video captures break-in at Plaza Midwood store

CHARLOTTE — Surveillance video captured the moment someone used a brick to break into a north Charlotte store early Friday morning.

Unfortunately, the owner of Sip City in Plaza Midwood said this is the second time this has happened to them in the last year and a half.

“As a Pisces, Valentine’s Day and February in general are a month for me for happiness, excitement – this is my birthday month,” Yaz Humaideh told Channel 9′s Eli Brand.

A holiday Humaideh said he’s not sure he’ll be able to enjoy this year after waking up to surveillance video and alarms going off at his business Friday.

In the surveillance video of the break-in, you see a suspect shattering the glass with a brick and walking right in.

Humaideh said the break-in was pointless if it was cash the alleged thief was after.

“For one, we’re cashless. Two, we have it listed on our doors. And three, we didn’t have any cash,” Humaideh said.

Even though that person didn’t make off with anything but a few bucks from the tip jar, Humaideh said it will still cost him. He has to pay for a new door.

Sip City was also broken into back in 2023.

Two teens were arrested after footage showed someone breaking the exact same door that was busted on Friday.

“Now, I know I need to budget $1,000 every year for glass breaking I guess,” Humaideh said. “Every single day, my first thing when I wake up, I check my alarms, I check my cameras, because that fear lives in you after you get broken into the first time.”

Getting help isn’t a concern for Humaideh. He said he’s confident the community around the shop will step up – just like they did last time.

