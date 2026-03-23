Surveillance video links suspect to west Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is learning what led to a murder in west Charlotte.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over Belmeade Drive. Julian Spencer’s body was found there last Tuesday.

Court documents say Spencer and Eugene Turner drove off after fighting at the Yorkshire Inn on Monday.

Turner’s car was caught on surveillance video along Belmeade Drive.

Court documents say Turner went back to the Yorkshire Inn and was seen on camera there throwing things into a dumpster.

Turner now faces a murder charge.

WATCH: Detectives investigate homicide along dirt road in west Charlotte

Detectives investigate homicide along dirt road in west Charlotte

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