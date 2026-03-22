CMPD: Suspect arrested in connection with west Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced an arrest in a deadly west Charlotte shooting that took place Tuesday.

Officers believe Eugene Turner killed 24-year-old Julian Spencer.

Police found Spencer’s body Tuesday on undeveloped land off Belmeade Drive near Mount Holly Road.

Turner was also charged with possessing a weapon as a felon. He previously served jail time for armed robbery.

WATCH: Detectives investigate homicide along dirt road in west Charlotte

Detectives investigate homicide along dirt road in west Charlotte

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