CMPD: Suspect arrested in connection with west Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced an arrest in a deadly west Charlotte shooting that took place Tuesday.
Officers believe Eugene Turner killed 24-year-old Julian Spencer.
Police found Spencer’s body Tuesday on undeveloped land off Belmeade Drive near Mount Holly Road.
Turner was also charged with possessing a weapon as a felon. He previously served jail time for armed robbery.
WATCH: Detectives investigate homicide along dirt road in west Charlotte
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