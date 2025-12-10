Surveillance video released in Gastonia mall shooting; police still searching for suspects

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police shared new video of the suspect they say fired shots inside Eastridge Mall Thursday night.

In the surveillance video, two men can be seen outside the Hibbett Sports store. One of them was carrying a long gun.

Investigators said the suspects were asked to leave the store after causing a disturbance and were escorted out.

Police say the suspect then fired two shots outside the store. One round went through the metal interior and exterior of a door and likely went into a nearby shopping corridor.

Both suspects ran and drove away in a red, midsize SUV.

Officials are still looking for the suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police.

VIDEO: Teen charged as adult in Concord convenience store shooting

Teen charged as adult in Concord convenience store shooting

©2025 Cox Media Group