Survivor of Lincolnton park shooting credits officer for saving her life

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A woman shot at a Lincolnton park said she wants to meet the officer who saved her life.

Eva Suzeete Vega-Banks said a trusted friend shot her on Jun 29 in the parking lot at Betty G. Ross Park and she escaped further harm before police shot and killed the suspect.

She spoke with Channel 9’s Ken Lemon about that day, telling him she thought she would die.

She said three weeks ago John Thompson Jr. asked her to drive to a secluded part of the park then pointed a gun to her head four times.

She secretly called 911 and Thompson shot her when police got there.

She was shot during the ordeal.

A police officer then rushed in and shot and killed Thompson as Vega-Banks was on the ground bleeding.

Police performed life-saving measures on her.

A bullet is still lodged in Vega-Banks’ chest.

Now, she wants to meet the officer who saved her life.

“(It’s) very important,” she told Lemon. “If it wasn’t for him, it would have been way worse and I’m very, very lucky.”

That officer is on administrative leave while the SBI investigates the shooting.

