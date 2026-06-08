Suspect accused of stabbing man in back in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — One person has been charged after deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing on Saturday.

It happened on Larin Way in eastern Rowan County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Daniel Ray Kesler, 37, has been charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, while 36-year-old Leah Annette Burns was arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The incident was reported at approximately 6:04 p.m., and an altercation at the residence resulted in 46-year-old Travis Elmer Cox being stabbed in the back.

Cox was transported by a private vehicle to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury for treatment before deputies arrived.

Investigators identified Kesler as the suspect who left the scene before deputies responded. Kesler was later located at a residence on Bringle Ferry Road along with Burns, who was also present at the Larin Way residence during the incident.

During the investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at the Larin Way property. Blood evidence and narcotics were seized from the property. Investigators also recovered blood evidence and a knife, believed to have been used in the assault, from the vehicle Kesler was operating.

Cox sustained serious injuries during the stabbing and was hospitalized for treatment. Cox is expected to recover from his injuries.

As of Sunday evening, both Kesler and Burns remained in custody at the Rowan County Detention Center. Kesler was being held under a $40,000 secured bond and Burns was being held under a $1,500 secured bond.

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