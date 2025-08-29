Local

Suspect arrested, accused of using fake $100 bills in 3 counties

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Police investigators in Newton said they’ve arrested a 21-year-old man who was using counterfeit money in three different counties in our area.

Tytian Kaylor was charged with multiple counts of obtaining property by false pretenses in Caldwell, Catawba and Burke counties.

He used counterfeit $100 bills at several businesses.

Employees told Channel 9 earlier that the bogus money looked like it was from the 1980s and in some cases, the bills passed the marking test meant to identify counterfeit cash.

