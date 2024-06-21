Suspect arrested in connection with March homicide on Brookshire Boulevard

CHARLOTTE — A suspect has been arrested for a murder charge months after Charlotte police started investigating a homicide on Brookshire Boulevard.

Channel 9 reported when the investigation started after the victim was found on March 22. Police said the victim was killed after being intentionally hit by a car.

According to Mecklenburg County jail records on Friday, Divee Raequan Cunningham was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the case.

He’s also facing charges of robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to court documents obtained by Channel 9′s Joe Bruno.

The victim in the case was identified as David McNeil, according to warrants. Cunningham is accused of robbing McNeil of a cell phone and killing him.

Police didn’t say how Cunningham was identified as the suspect.

Cunningham is being held in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center without bond.

