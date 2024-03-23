‘I’m pretty concerned’: Police investigating 2 murders just blocks apart in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still searching for answers after a strange crash in northwest Charlotte.

The accident was first reported as a hit-and-run, but then police learned the victim had already been killed.

This is just one of two murders on the same block of Brookshire Boulevard in the last week. The victim in Friday morning’s homicide had been shot before falling into the street and being run over.

“Preliminary information as we understand it now indicates that the victim was mortally wounded prior to falling in the street,” CMPD Lt. Kevin Pietrus said during a press conference on Friday.

Last Saturday at 3:30 a.m., CMPD was called to a case that looked like a hit-and-run, only to find out the victim was run over deliberately multiple times.

“We do not understand any link between really any of these homicides,” Pietrus told veteran crime reporter Glenn Counts.

Businesses cover both sides of the stretch of Brookshire, and many owners were shocked to hear about the peculiar coincidence.

Jasmine McCoy and her family have owned the Aria Smoke Shop for the past five years, and she says she feels uneasy in a place that used to feel like home.

“I’m pretty concerned, especially that I have children and they’re here with me, and we’re around this area a lot, like this is basically our home, so it’s a little concerning for us,” she said.

Another business in that area is Bree Williams’ salon, 4Ever Glam. She and McCoy share the same concern for safety since police have not made an arrest yet.

“It’s a little challenging at times; it’s difficult like it’s kind of difficult considering all the things going on in the community,” Williams said.

Both cases are part of a deadly week in Charlotte.

“Certainly this week is an anomaly; we don’t generally see 8 homicides within 7 days,” Pietrus said.

In 2024 alone, there have been 29 homicides—seven more than this time last year.

