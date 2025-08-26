Suspect arrested for damaging patrol vehicle in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect was arrested on August 15 in Spencer after jumping onto the hood of a deputy’s patrol vehicle, causing damage.

The incident occurred near Seventh Street and Whitehead Avenue when a deputy responded to assist Spencer Police with a disturbance.

The suspect was walking in the middle of the road and was instructed to move by the deputy.

Instead, the suspect jumped onto the patrol vehicle’s hood, leading to his arrest for causing damage.

A witness claimed on Facebook that the deputy struck the suspect with the vehicle, causing him to become airborne. However, the investigation found this claim to be false.

The investigation revealed no evidence that the deputy’s vehicle struck the suspect.

There was no front-end damage to the vehicle, and the only damage was a dent in the hood from the suspect jumping onto it.

The suspect had no injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle, and he admitted to detention center staff that he had jumped onto the hood.

