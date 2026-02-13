Suspect arrested in early January homicide, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte police announced that a suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that happened in early January.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Friday that 21-year-old Taylen Germon Barbour was booked into custody for a murder charge.

Barbour is accused of killing 24-year-old Kishmere Wright on Jan. 5. The shooting happened on Carol Avenue.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 9, Kishmere had the suspect listed in his phone as “Trouble,” and Kishmere had shared his live location with him for about 40 minutes before the shooting. A tipster confirmed to police that Barbour’s nickname was “Trouble.”

Taylen Barbour

Police said the victim got a call from the suspect and they were overheard saying that he was coming outside and he had some weed. It’s not clear what led to the shooting at this time.

