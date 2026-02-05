Suspect arrested for shooting Chinese restaurant owner during robbery, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — U.S. Marshals helped Gastonia Police arrest a man wanted for shooting a restaurant owner during an armed robbery in February 2024.

Travice Smarr is in jail without bond.

Travice Smarr

The owner’s wife told Channel 9 they were closing the China City restaurant on Davis Park Road when two robbers came in and shot her husband in the leg.

They stole cash from the register.

We’re asking police if they’ve arrested the second suspect.

VIDEO: Gastonia police use Real Time Crime Center to arrest shooting suspect

