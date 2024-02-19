Shooting at Chinese restaurant in Gastonia hurts 1 person

GASTONIA, N.C. — One person is recovering after being shot at a Chinese restaurant in Gastonia Sunday evening.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the China City restaurant on Davis Park Road in Gastonia.

According to Gaston County EMS, the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Channel 9 asked if Gastonia police know what led up to the shooting and if they’ve identified any suspects.

