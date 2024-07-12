Suspect in custody after stealing FedEx truck, 2 more vehicles

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect is in custody Friday afternoon after a multi-county crime spree, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

Chopper 9 SkyZoom was over New Town Road where the suspect crashed a stolen FedEx truck out of Charlotte.

Authorities said he then stole a car and drove to Lancaster County where he was caught.

No additional details have been made available.

