Suspect denied bond after shooting officer in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — The man who shot a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer in Uptown Sunday was denied bond for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Police arrested Demetrius Bristow in connection with the shooting, which occurred while the officer was off-duty and responding to a domestic dispute at North Church and 10th Streets Sunday morning, police said.

Bristow appeared in court earlier today, where the courtroom proceedings were tense, as Channel 9 reported from the scene.

“I was on my way to get my bike out of the garage and go on a ride, seeing this police presence is unsettling,” Donna Huntley, a witness to the incident, said.

The CMPD officer is in intensive care following the shooting.

“When you are dealing with people who are involved in a disturbance or heated argument, and an officer tries to deescalate that, then it escalates up, things happen very quickly,” Maj. Bret Balamucki said.

According to police, the officer was attempting to calm Bristow down when he became violent, smacking a phone out of the officer’s hand and hitting him multiple times.

At some point, Bristow allegedly obtained a gun and shot the officer in the leg.

Bristow faces a variety of charges, including attempted first-degree murder.

