Suspect faces jury years after fatal shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. — Suspect Bryan Mitchell faced a jury of his peers Tuesday, three years after prosecutors said he murdered Rodney Cunningham at the Lancaster Motor Speedway.

“He had a gun, he was talking to Rodney moments before the shooting and he pulled that gun out and he shot Rodney Cunningham,” a prosecutor said.

“Bryan Mitchell shot Mr. Cunningham. Simple fact,” said Mitchell’s defense attorney. “But the question is why did it happen and that’s what we are going to go through.”

Prosecutors started today with testimony from Mitchell’s brother-in-law who said he was in the car, preparing to take Mitchell home just before the shooting.

“I rolled down the window and told him to come on and he proceeded to pull the gun out and shoot Mr. Cunningham,” said Christopher Whitmore, Mitchell’s brother-in-law. “I sat there kinda in shock for a second and then Mr. Mitchell came running to my car, telling me to unlock the car and I proceeded to leave him.”

Prosecutors said Mitchell encountered several strangers before the shooting. Some of them testified that they saw Mitchell’s gun and were concerned.

Christian Blake Jordan, who saw the suspect’s gun, said he felt unsafe.

“It kinda made me feel like maybe me or one of my buddies was gonna get shot or something,” Jordan said.

Prosecutors didn’t lay out the motive for the shooting in court Tuesday. In the past, family members have said Cunningham was acting as security at the speedway and may have challenged the suspect about a missing wristband.

Testimony in trial continues Wednesday.

