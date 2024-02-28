Suspect found dead in Kings Mountain after double homicide in S.C.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Two people were found shot and killed Wednesday morning in South Carolina and police say the suspect killed himself in Kings Mountain.

Two agencies are investigating the death of a man allegedly connected to a double homicide in Cherokee County, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department and the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.

On Wednesday morning, two people were shot and killed at a home in Blacksburg, S.C., according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler.

The victims were identified as Senita Michelle Roberts, 45, from Kings Mountain, and her brother, Darriach Derowne Mack, 49, from Blacksburg.

Fowler says the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident between Roberts and her husband just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials say both Mack and Roberts died at the scene.

KMPD says they were called by Cherokee County to ask for help finding Sajad Roberts, the suspected shooter

Police went to Roberts’ home on Landry Drive, where they found him dead in his garage from what looked like a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the department said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

KMPD is helping the sheriff’s office in their investigation.

