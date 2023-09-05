Suspect identified after suspicious device shuts down Uptown transit center

CHARLOTTE — A man has been identified after a suspicious device shut down the Charlotte Transportation Center on Saturday, police said.

Around 6 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were taking an armed man into custody near the transit center. While doing so, police said the suspect, who they identified Monday as 19-year-old Jayden Henderson, threw out a gun and knives, among other items.

Police said while searching Henderson’s backpack, they found what they thought was an explosive device. Officers evacuated the area and called the bomb squad, which determined the package was safe.

Light rail service near the transit center was suspended for hours on Saturday night due to the police activity. Around 9:20 p.m., CMPD announced they had cleared the area and the light rail and surrounding roads were operational again.

On Tuesday, police said Henderson has been charged with assault on a government official or employee, resist/delay/obstruct, and carrying a concealed weapon.

No further information was released.

CMPD originally said the suspect was accused in an arson case, but as of Tuesday, no arson charges have been filed against Henderson.

