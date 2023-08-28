‘Suspect at large’: UNC warns students of ‘active assailant’ on campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — 2:35 p.m. Police released a photo of a person of interest in Monday’s “armed and dangerous person situation” on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.

This photo shows a person of interest in today’s armed and dangerous person situation. If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911. pic.twitter.com/NHG5CTjby4 — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) August 28, 2023

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill says the lockdown is still in place due to the ongoing situation, adding that a suspect was still at large.

No information has been made available about injuries.

Channel 9 conducted a reverse image search on the photo shared by UNC Police and found that it links to a student who entered in 2022.

Earlier

Police were looking into a report of an armed and dangerous person around the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, according to multiple media outlets and an alert from the school.

According to our partners at ABC11, police were focusing an investigation “along South Road near Caudill Labs.”

WRAL reported that shots were fired by someone inside a campus building, according to a source.

UNC sent a brief statement just after 2 p.m. saying the campus was on “lockdown as the active assailant situation continues.”

!Alert Carolina!

Emergency: Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows. https://t.co/sLY3gL8DKY — UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) August 28, 2023

Students and staff were told to shelter in place and lock all doors and windows.

Police haven’t said if a suspect is in custody yet. The university sent an alert at 2:25 p.m. saying a suspect was “at large.”

Information hasn’t been made available about any possible injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

(WATCH: Reward offered in search for ‘multiple’ shooters after girl shot while sleeping)

Reward offered in search for ‘multiple’ shooters after girl shot while sleeping

©2023 Cox Media Group