Suspect in Monroe mall jewelry thefts apprehended; $45,000 recovered

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
MONROE, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with jewelry thefts at Monroe Crossing Mall, where thousands of dollars in merchandise were stolen.

On July 24, Monroe Police responded to an alarm at the mall around 1:30 a.m.

There was a shattered glass door and officers found that the Piercing Pagoda kiosk had been broken into, with jewelry missing.

Later that morning, other stores reported break-ins and missing items, totaling an estimated $45,000 in stolen jewelry.

Following the investigation, Cameron McManus, 33, of Pageland, was identified as the suspect.

Cameron McManus

He was taken into custody at a local hospital on Wednesday and later transported to Union County Jail, where he was given a $25,000 bond.

McManus has since met the conditions of his release.

