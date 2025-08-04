Monroe officer shot on the job receives warm welcome back to work

MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe police officer shot in the line of duty was welcomed back to work Monday morning.

Madison Sweatt, 25, was shot three times in the line of duty on May 31 during a traffic stop.

One bullet went in and out, another grazed her head, and one is still lodged in her shoulder. She is set to have surgery to remove the bullet in her shoulder on Tuesday.

Monroe Police say 18-year-old Joshua Sikes got out of a car and fired an assault rifle at police. A manhunt was initiated, and CMPD assisted in finding Sikes.

He was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police.

Police say we was also accused of killing another man before that interaction.

Since then, the officer has been on a journey of recovery.

Fellow officers say her resilience has inspired them all.

“Her strength and resilience has inspired all of us,” Chief of Police Rhett Bolen said. “We are grateful to have her back with our team and thankful for the outpouring of community support during her recovery.”

To honor her return, she was escorted to the department by a fellow officer. Members of the community joined in the Monroe Police Department parking lot to welcome her back and show their support.

