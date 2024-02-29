Suspect in Uptown NYE park shooting asks judge to lower $1.5M bond

CHARLOTTE — The suspect in a mass shooting on New Year’s Eve in Uptown Charlotte is asking for a judge to lower his bond.
According to a motion filed by his attorney, 19-year-old Daevion Crawford wants a lower bond but didn’t specify what he wants it lowered to. The motion was filed on Thursday.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Crawford shot into a busy crowd at Romare Bearden Park just after 11:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Five innocent victims were shot below their knees and were expected to recover, police said.
Currently, Crawford is being held on a $1.5M bond and faces five felony charges of of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Police arrested or cited 17 other people for the shooting.
