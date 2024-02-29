Local

Suspect in Uptown NYE park shooting asks judge to lower $1.5M bond

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Romare Bearden Park shooting on New Year's Eve 2023 After the New Year’s Eve chaos in Uptown Charlotte, some parents are facing charges for their kids’ alleged actions.

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The suspect in a mass shooting on New Year’s Eve in Uptown Charlotte is asking for a judge to lower his bond.

According to a motion filed by his attorney, 19-year-old Daevion Crawford wants a lower bond but didn’t specify what he wants it lowered to. The motion was filed on Thursday.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Crawford shot into a busy crowd at Romare Bearden Park just after 11:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Five innocent victims were shot below their knees and were expected to recover, police said.

Currently, Crawford is being held on a $1.5M bond and faces five felony charges of of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Police arrested or cited 17 other people for the shooting.

(WATCH BELOW: Arrest made in mass shooting that injured 5 during New Year’s Eve celebration in Uptown)

Arrest made in mass shooting that injured 5 during New Year’s Eve celebration in Uptown

©2024 Cox Media Group

Lawyers On Call, March 1

Most Read