Some parents cited after Uptown chaos on New Year’s Eve

CHARLOTTE — After the New Year’s Eve chaos in Uptown Charlotte, some parents are facing charges for their kids’ alleged actions.

Five people were shot at Romare Bearden Park on Sunday around 11:30 p.m., police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not identified the adults who are being held accountable, but through public records, Channel 9′s Joe Bruno found citations were issued to six people who are all tied to events in Uptown.

Court records I've obtained show 6 parents/guardians were given tickets for "delinquency of a minor." Court documents all tie the citation back to the Uptown events on NYE.



Those adults weren’t arrested, and instead were given tickets for deliquency of a minor.

The citation for one of the adults says she allowed her 15 and 16-year-olds to be in Uptown Charlotte unsupervised and past curfew. It says that the teens resisted arrest and assaulted a government official.

Bruno is asking CMPD what curfew they’re referring to.

That similar language was used in the five other citations. Parents were cited because their kids were out past curfew, and in some cases, they resisted arrest.

At least one adult has been charged with criminal penalties in addition to the shooting suspect, 19-year-old Daevion Crawford. Bruno is asking CMPD for that adult’s name to find out what he is accused of doing.

Councilman Tariq Bokhari is calling on state lawmakers to create a taskforce to study Charlotte crime. One thing he wants to look at is whether penalties need to be enhanced for parents when their children are accused of committing crimes.

“I think, the first stop for us, are the parents here to find out what parents are not holding their kids accountable. And can the General Assembly, to your first question, give us more authority to hold these parents accountable?” he told Bruno.

CMPD said a 15-year-old charged for the New Year’s Eve chaos recently cut off his ankle monitor from the Department of Juvenile Justice. Police said they had previously asked the department to take him into custody but the request was denied.

Bruno is asking the Department of Juvenile Justice and CMPD for more information on that situation.

