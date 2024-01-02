Suspect to appear in court after 5 shot at Uptown park on New Year’s Eve

CHARLOTTE — A 19-year-old accused of creating mass chaos and shooting five people on New Year’s Eve in Uptown is expected in court Tuesday.

>> READ MORE: At least 10 people shot in, around Romare Bearden Park in 2023

It happened at Romare Bearden Park on Sunday. Charlotte Center City Partners, who was hosting a New Year’s Eve event around the corner, released a statement on the shooting just before noon Tuesday.

Statement from the CEO of Center City Partners on the chaos and shooting in Uptown on NYE pic.twitter.com/qGPoOF58y1 — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) January 2, 2024

“We are proud to have safely hosted a vibrant celebration for the 10,000 Charlotteans and visitors at Levine Avenue of the Arts on Sunday night,” it reads in part. “It was a celebration of hope and community. We are deeply concerned by the events in Romare Bearden Park and those affected. We must do better as a community.”

On Tuesday afternoon, 19-year-old Daevion Crawford is expected to go before a judge. He’s facing five felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Daevion Crawford

Thousands of people were in Uptown getting ready to ring in the new year. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Crawford shot into a busy crowd at Romare Bearden Park just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, all five victims were shot below their knees and are expected to recover. Channel 9 learned that two of those victims were visiting from out of the country.

CMPD said it responded to multiple disturbances in that area, which made for a rough night Sunday. In total, they arrested 11 juveniles and one adult in those incidents.

Witnesses told Channel 9 they saw several fights before the shooting, and police said three of their own officers were hurt.

>> Channel 9 will monitor Crawford’s court appearance and will share any updates on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

Asked about a potential @CMPD and city/ @cltmayor press conference on the NYE shooting. A spokesperson for @cltgov tells me, “there are no plans to hold a press conference at this time.” — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) January 2, 2024

CMPD and city leaders have not said much about the shooting, but you can read the full statement from Charlotte Center City Partners below:

“Uptown is the heart of Charlotte, and our community is deeply committed to its safety.

“We are proud to have safely hosted a vibrant celebration for the 10,000 Charlotteans and visitors at Levine Avenue of the Arts on Sunday night. It was a celebration of hope and community.

“We are deeply concerned by the events in Romare Bearden Park and those affected. We must do better as a community.

“We remain committed to hosting highly produced, inclusive, safe, community-building events that are powerful assets for quality of life in Charlotte. As always, we will continue to work closely with our partners at CMPD to plan for, and produce, safe gatherings.”

(PREVIOUS: Arrest made in mass shooting that injured 5 during New Year’s Eve celebration in Uptown)

Arrest made in mass shooting that injured 5 during New Year’s Eve celebration in Uptown

©2024 Cox Media Group