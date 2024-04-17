Suspect wanted for shooting in Greensboro area could be in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man suspected of shooting in the Greensboro area could be in Rowan County, according to deputies on Wednesday.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy went to a call about a suspicious vehicle on Corriher Grange Road just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. The sheriff’s office says a Nissan Titan pickup truck was parked in the middle of the road, and the license plate linked back to Joshua Blaine Arquette.

Arquette has active warrants for a shooting in the town of Archdale, according to ABC affiliate WXLV. Police called Arquette “armed and dangerous.”

The sheriff’s office says investigators got a tip from the U.S. Marshals that Arqette could be in two different locations in Rowan County. Deputies checked both locations but haven’t found Arquette yet.

RCSO is asking for anyone with information on Arquette to call 911.

