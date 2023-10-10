Suspects used 2 Union County homes to run illegal drug, weapons operation, police say

MONROE, N.C. — Multiple law enforcement agencies brought down an illegal drugs and weapons operation at two homes in Union County, sending six suspects to jail, the Monroe Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators found drugs, guns, and money at the homes on Proverbs Court in Indian Trail and Lasalle Street in Monroe.

They also seized 26 Glock switches, which turn semi-automatic pistols into fully automatic weapons.

“I appreciate all of the hard work these detectives put in on a daily basis,” said Chief Bryan Gilliard, Monroe Police Department. “The dedication they have to the safety of our citizens does not go unnoticed. The partnership and collaboration between these agencies is vital to the betterment of our community and I am proud of their teamwork in bringing down these dangerous criminals.”

Other law enforcement agencies involved in the multi-jurisdiction investigation included Police the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the Waxhaw Police Department, and special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The following people were charged:

Christopher Murrieta-Diaz, 19:

Possession of weapons of mass destruction (multiple counts)

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances (multiple counts)

Trafficking in Cocaine (multiple counts)

Possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine (multiple counts)

Manufacture, sell, distribute, possess controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

In custody under a $1.75 million secured bond

Gustavo Vergara, 19:

Possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine

Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction

Possession with intent to sell and distribute SCH I Controlled Substance

Possession with intent to sell and distribute Schedule I Controlled Substance

Possession with intent to sell and distribute Marijuana

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances

Vergara received a secured bond of $100,000 and no longer remains in custody on initial charges.

Since Vergara’s release, investigators have obtained additional warrants for his arrest and Vergara is currently wanted by law enforcement.

Renee Garcia-Romero (18 years old)

Possession of weapons of mass destruction (multiple counts)

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances (multiple counts)

Trafficking cocaine

Remains in custody under a $900,000 secured bond

Pedro Medina Marcelino, 24:

Possession of weapons of mass destruction (multiple counts)

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances (multiple counts)

Trafficking cocaine

Remains in custody under a $500,000 secured bond

Eder Zapata, 37:

Felony possession of cocaine

Possession of marijuana

Child abuse

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Remains in custody under a $10,000 secured bond

Melitona Vergara Sanchez, 46:

Felony possession of cocaine

Possession of marijuana

Child abuse

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Remains in custody under a $10,000 secured bond

Items seized from search warrants:

17 firearms

26 Glock auto sear devices (Glock switches)

265 grams of cocaine

9 grams of Mushrooms

9 grams of marijuana

1,602 grams of THC vape

1,306 THC buds

448 grams of THX wax

239 grams of mushroom plants

31.5 grams of mushroom edibles

$20,000 US currency

Items seized during investigation leading to search warrants:

3 firearms (One with Glock switch installed

24 Glock auto sear devices (Glock switches)

Approximately 140 grams of cocaine





©2023 Cox Media Group