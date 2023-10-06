Man accused of killing relative in Marvin home, deputies say

MARVIN, N.C. — Deputies in Union County are investigating an apparent homicide after a man was found dead Friday morning in a home in Marvin.

The victim was found in a home near Newtown Road in the Ladera neighborhood, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

UCSO says deputies were responding to a disturbance call at about 9:15 a.m. when they found a man dead “from a possible gunshot wound.”

Deputies say another man who lived at the home was taken into custody. UCSO didn’t say how the suspect was related to the victim.

As of Friday afternoon, the victim and the suspect haven’t been identified yet.

Channel 9 is working on getting more information on the killing. Check back for updates.

