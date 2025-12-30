Sycamore Brewing to close taproom amid allegations against former partner

CHARLOTTE — Sarah Taylor, owner of Sycamore Brewing, released a letter to the Charlotte community on Tuesday, addressing the allegations against her former partner, Justin Brigham.

Brigham is facing several charges after being accused of raping a 13-year-old girl inside her Stanfield home on Dec. 10. He is currently being held in the Stanly County Jail.

In the letter, Taylor announced that Sycamore Taproom will be closed starting Jan. 5, 2026, to allow for community healing and reflection.

In her letter, Taylor expressed deep concern for the alleged victim and affirmed her commitment to ensuring the brewery remains a positive gathering space.

She confirmed that she has taken full ownership of the company following her former partner’s removal from business operations and has initiated divorce proceedings.

Taylor noted, “My former partner has been fully removed from any stake in our business operations.”

As a way to honor the contributions of her skilled team, she expressed a desire to build a new future for Sycamore, stating, “I am also committed to building a new future for Sycamore - one that honors the extraordinary people who make this brewery what it is.”

Taylor said she plans to share more details about the taproom’s reopening in the new year and hopes for a path forward that respects and aligns with the values of the community.

