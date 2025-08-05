Taproom Resident Culture in South End announces closure

Resident Culture’s South End location is now permanently closed to the public, according to a post to their Instagram page Tuesday.

“With full hearts and deep gratitude, we’ve made the incredibly difficult decision to close the doors of Resident Culture South End to the public,” the post said in part.

The taproom and kitchen was popular in the South End neighborhood. Patrons could grab a drink and bite to eat during the day and by nightfall on the weekends hundreds of people would often turn out to the bar with its red overhead lights and music.

It also offered coffee and breakfast at Killer Coffee by Resident Culture, which shared the space. An event room for receptions and more was in the basement as well.

“From day one, this space has been about community and creativity — joyful gatherings, unforgettable nights, quiet coffee moments, and the magic of shared connection,” the post read. “We’re endlessly thankful to everyone who showed up, supported us, danced, dined, and raised a glass with us. You made this place more than a location — you made it an unforgettable memory.”

Resident Culture’s brewery and taproom is still open in Plaza Midwood on Central Avenue. It’s taproom on 7th Street in Uptown is also still open, according to it’s website.

VIDEO: Illegal food vendors in Uptown and South End lead to safety concerns

Illegal food vendors in Uptown and South End lead to safety concerns

©2025 Cox Media Group