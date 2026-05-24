FORECAST: Pattern of scattered showers this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Temperatures will reach the mid 80s with more humidity to come midweek.
- We will also continue to see a pattern of scattered showers and thunderstorms threatening about every day through this week.
- As for tonight’s Coca-Cola 600, there are indications for more in the way of a few showers, downpours and thunderstorms coming in late this evening and into the middle of the night tonight.
- We will have to watch for any isolated showers or storms popping up through the evening.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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