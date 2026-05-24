Forecasts

FORECAST: Pattern of scattered showers this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Temperatures will reach the mid 80s with more humidity to come midweek.
  • We will also continue to see a pattern of scattered showers and thunderstorms threatening about every day through this week.
  • As for tonight’s Coca-Cola 600, there are indications for more in the way of a few showers, downpours and thunderstorms coming in late this evening and into the middle of the night tonight.
  • We will have to watch for any isolated showers or storms popping up through the evening.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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