FORECAST: Pattern of scattered showers this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Temperatures will reach the mid 80s with more humidity to come midweek.

We will also continue to see a pattern of scattered showers and thunderstorms threatening about every day through this week.

As for tonight’s Coca-Cola 600, there are indications for more in the way of a few showers, downpours and thunderstorms coming in late this evening and into the middle of the night tonight.

We will have to watch for any isolated showers or storms popping up through the evening.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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