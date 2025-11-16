Tariffs could affect Christmas tree prices. NC growers encourage buying local.

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Tariffs on imported goods may lead to a 10 to 20 percent increase in the price of artificial Christmas trees this holiday season, prompting more consumers to consider purchasing real trees.

In Avery County, local farmers report that the prices of real Christmas trees have remained stable for the past two years, providing an attractive alternative to the rising costs of artificial trees.

“This is sort of the lifeblood of Avery County for us as farmers, so remember Christmas trees are as American as baseball and apple pie,” said Larry Smith, a grower in Avery County.

Experts caution that there may be a shortage of Christmas trees taller than 10 feet this year.

Several local tree lots in the Carolinas are planning to open as early as this weekend, offering a variety of real Christmas trees to meet consumer demand.

Local growers are optimistic about the season, despite potential shortages of taller trees.

