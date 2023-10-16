Task force created to solve 10-year-old cold case in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill Police Department task force has been set up to find who killed 29-year-old Daniel Ervin 10 years ago outside of his home on Pebble Road.

“I truly miss my son and I want closure,” said Alice Walker, Ervin’s mother.

Walker wants to know who killed her son.

“It’s been a long time. I know the answers are out there,” she said.

Police said Ervin was getting ready to bring a friend home when someone he didn’t know walked up to him.

Daniel Ervin’s daughter, Bianca Ervin, was a young girl at the time.

“I’m 18 now,” she said. “He died when I was eight years old. Me and my family just want some closure.”

The Rock Hill Police Department announced, on Monday, the Daniel Ervin Task Force on the anniversary of his killing.

Investigator Tayler Tucker said the new effort will hopefully lead them to the gunman.

“There have been advancements in forensic processing,” Tucker said. “Evidence has been resubmitted to the slide forensic laboratory and is currently being examined.”

Loved ones are still clinging to hope for answers.

“I asked you to please come forward,” she Walker said. “It was my family, Oct. 16, 2013. It could be yours at any given time. You never know.”

A hotline was created and dedicated to the Daniel Ervin Task Force: 803-329-5596.

VIDEO: CMPD identifies remains of 3 men in cold cases dating back to 1988

CMPD identifies remains of 3 men in cold cases dating back to 1988

©2023 Cox Media Group