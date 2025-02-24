Task force encourages residents to learn more about county resources

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Mecklenburg County’s Community Engagement Task Force held an event to highlight local resources and community groups.

The event was held at the Ada Jenkins Center in Davidson on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

Organizers said the event brought organizations, service providers and residents together for a day of “resource sharing and empowerment.”

The event included food, speakers, and activities for children as well.

The purpose of the event was to take a look at how different community groups are working together to create safer communities. This is especially needed in areas impacted by crime and poverty, task force member Pedro Perez said.

“North Meck is not recognized for all of its resources, as well as all of the issues that occur in North Meck... poverty and everything else. And we’re trying to turn that around,” Perez said.

The task force was created four years ago as a part of Mecklenburg County’s Safety and Justice Challenge initiative. The group plans to hold more events in areas of need.

