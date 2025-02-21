Local

NC lawmakers consider bill to ban DEI initiatives

RALEIGH — A proposed bill in the North Carolina General Assembly would prohibit state agencies from enacting any Diversity Equity and Inclusion programs and discontinuing any programs that exist already relying on state funds.

The bill prohibits the use of any public funds for DEI initiatives in governmental agencies and private entities, such as nonprofits that receive state funding.

It also bans using DEI in state government hiring practices, including dedicated DEI positions.

There are exceptions carved out for academics, research, student organizations, and data collection.

If signed into law, anyone found in violation of using public funds for DEI initiatives could face criminal and civil consequences.

