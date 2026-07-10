Taylorsville sergeant charged with failure to report police cruiser accident

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has charged a police sergeant in Taylorsville after an accident last month involving his police cruiser.

That accident happened along Highway 16 South in Taylorsville, causing more than $1,000 in damage to the officer’s car.

Sgt. Carson Fleming is charged with failure to report the accident and making a false report; both are misdemeanors.

The police chief says the officer did make an internal report and attempted to report the accident to the highway patrol.

He is calling the charges a “procedural misunderstanding regarding the timing or specific reporting requirements under the law.”

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