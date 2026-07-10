FORECAST: Thousands left without power as storms blow through Carolinas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Fast-moving storms pushed through our area mid-afternoon on Friday, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and lightning.

At 4 p.m., about 20,000 Duke Energy customers were left without power.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for several counties.

Additional clouds and rounds of rain arriving Saturday.

While Saturday will remain warm, increased cloud cover and higher rain chances are expected to cool temperatures into the 80s by Sunday, bringing an end to the prolonged stretch of extreme heat.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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