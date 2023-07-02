Teams continue search for missing Lake Norman boater

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A water rescue is ongoing in Lake Norman.

The search began on Saturday around 9:05 p.m. near marker D9. Officials asked the public to stay away from the area and keep an eye out for public safety boats.

Units from Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue announced they are working with Sherills Ford-Terrell Fire and Rescue to continue the search on Sunday.

Teams are searching in the area of Marker D5 on Lake Norman. Again, officials are asking the public to avoid the area, especially in boats, so they don’t cause an unneeded wake that would interfere with their search.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

