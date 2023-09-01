Teen accused of bringing gun to high school in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager is accused of bringing a gun on the campus of an Iredell County high school, deputies said.

It happened on Aug. 10 during an open house at West Iredell High School but wasn’t reported until a week later, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives learned the teen who brought the gun on campus was a former student and had gone to the open house with friends.

After interviewing the teen and their parents, detectives learned the teen did have a gun that they had kept in their waistband.

The sheriff’s office asked the Department of Juvenile Justice to charge the teen with felony possessing a weapon on educational property.

(WATCH BELOW: Tow truck driver accused of stealing guns from cars arrested again for similar crime)

Tow truck driver accused of stealing guns from cars arrested again for similar crime





©2023 Cox Media Group