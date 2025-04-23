Teen in custody after deadly shooting at Rock Hill gas station

ROCK HILL, N.C. — A 16-year-old was shot and killed at a gas station overnight in Rock Hill, and another teenager is in custody facing a murder charge.

Channel 9 learned Wednesday that the shooting happened at the QuikTrip on S. Cherry Road.

But as our South Carolina reporter Tina Terry learned, Rock Hill police are still looking into what motivated the shooting.

Someone called officers to the gas station just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, and detectives found the victim shot in the torso. The victim was taken to the hospital, but he died.

Police said a 17-year-old suspect was found, and Chester County deputies helped take him into custody. The alleged shooter was identified as Carnell Mike.

Mike has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18. Authorities told us he’ll be charged as an adult.

