Teen driver dies 2 days after north Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that happened on Saturday morning.

The crash involved a Toyota Yaris driven by 16-year-old Comfort Antwi, who was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The crash happened in the 5800 block of West Sugar Creek Road, where officers responded to reports of a vehicle collision with injuries.

Officers got there and found Antwi suffering from life-threatening injuries and transported her, along with the driver of the other vehicle involved, a BMW X3, to a hospital.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Antwi was driving north on West Sugar Creek Road when her vehicle veered left into oncoming traffic, striking the front of the BMW X3.

Detectives from the Major Crash Investigation Unit and members of the DWI Task Force are handling the ongoing investigation.

Crime Scene Search officers also responded to collect evidence from the crash site.

Antwi succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on Jan. 5, 2023, two days after the collision.

Toxicology results for Antwi are pending and they will be crucial in determining the circumstances surrounding the crash.

