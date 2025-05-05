Teen escapes court-ordered placement, becomes suspect in larceny cases

CHARLOTTE — A 15-year-old juvenile offender known to police ran away from his court-ordered placement in Fayetteville and became a suspect to more crimes, said officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The teen and another “prolific juvenile offender from Charlotte” fled Fayetteville on April 1. The teen called a friend to get a ride-share to the Charlotte area.

On that day, someone reported a stolen vehicle, which was recovered two days later in the University Division, CMPD said.

The teen’s fingerprints were found on the interior.

On April 8, Juvenile Accountability and Division Empowerment officers located and arrested the 15-year-old as a suspect.

That was when officers seized the firearm from the teen, which had been stolen two days earlier.

The 15-year-old was also connected to a larceny on April 6, CMPD said.

The juvenile received additional charges of attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking or entering into a motor vehicle, and felony larceny.

JADE officers applied for and were granted a Secure Custody Order for the juvenile for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a handgun by a minor, possession of a concealed handgun, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and misdemeanor larceny.

The juvenile was transported to Cabarrus County Juvenile Detention Center without incident.

