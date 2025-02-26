4 juveniles suspected of car break-ins at south Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE — The Juvenile Accountability and Diversion Empowerment (JADE) team has successfully removed firearms from the streets following a series of vehicle break-ins at a shopping center on Ardrey Kell Road on Feb. 9.

During the investigation, police identified several juvenile suspects and executed a search warrant at the residence of one of the suspects. This led to the seizure of three firearms and a key reprogrammer, a device used to break into vehicles.

The incidents began when multiple residents reported their vehicles had been broken into at a shopping center off Ardrey Kell Road. Among the items stolen was a firearm from one of the vehicles.

The vehicle used by the suspects was also reported as stolen, adding another layer to the investigation. Upon searching the residence of one of the juvenile suspects, officers found four juveniles present. One of these juveniles was released to their mother, while the other three were taken to the Cabarrus Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The operation highlights the ongoing efforts by the JADE team to address juvenile crime and remove illegal firearms from the community.

