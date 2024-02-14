Teen moved to trauma center days after deadly Huntersville wreck

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Mallard Creek High School student who was seriously hurt in a deadly crash on Feb. 2 in Huntersville has been moved from Atrium Health Main’s ICU to the trauma center on Tuesday.

Emani Blanco’s family told Channel 9′s Erika Jackson that the girl is still healing from many injuries, which is why her family is waiting to tell her the news of her friend’s death.

Blanco is a 16-year-old who normally spends her days surrounded by friends at Mallard Creek High School.

Recently, Blanco’s been surrounded by get-well cards and balloons in her hospital room.

“She was doing TikTok dances to being in a hospital bed with multiple tubes in her body and she doesn’t know why she’s there,” said Shirbrea Ponder, Blanco’s aunt.

Blanco has broken bones and brain injuries, her aunt said.

The Huntersville Police Department believes speed was a factor in this crash at Hambright and Everette Keith roads.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Mallard Creek High School students Lawson Collins and Josiah Wiggins are recovering from injuries.

Caleb Kibula died at the scene, CMS said.

“We know that telling her (Kibula died), that may kind of reset because we have to tell her to, ‘Breathe, honey and breathe,’” Ponder said.

Family members told Jackson that Blanco is expected to be in the hospital for another six weeks.

Ponder said she’s grateful for Blanco’s healing.

“Never take life for granted, because you just never know what can happen,” Ponder said.

The other two surviving victims are out of the hospital.

