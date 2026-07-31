Community group fights to protect Hidden Valley’s legacy

CHARLOTTE — Residents and leaders in Charlotte’s historic Hidden Valley neighborhood are working to protect their community through a partnership with police and assistance from former criminals.

The effort follows recent law enforcement operations that community members believe have made the area safer.

Hidden Valley is one of the oldest African American neighborhoods in Charlotte, home to at least 2,900 residents who have lived there for decades.

A community group has spent the last 20 years fighting to keep crime out of the neighborhood while preserving its history and property values.

Law enforcement recently conducted a major joint operation on Regan Drive. In May, a combined effort between the FBI and CMPD resulted in the arrest of 10 people and the indictment of 11 others on various gun and drug charges.

A follow-up operation was conducted a few weeks later. Residents noted that while Hidden Valley is separate from Regan Drive, criminal activity in that area directly impacts their community.

Marjorie Parker serves as the president of the community group, which has spent 20 years working to reduce crime. Parker credited the recent police activity for improving the safety of the area.

Community leaders emphasized that maintaining safety in the surrounding areas of Sugar Creek, Hunter, North Tryon and Regan Drive is essential for the neighborhood’s stability.

“We’re here today to give a shout-out and a thank you to the CMPD for starting the cleanup at Sugar Creek and Regan and Tom Hunter, N Tryon,” Parker said.

Nakia Alexander is a board member for the group and highlighted the neighborhood’s history of producing successful professionals.

“We have doctors and attorneys and people in some very high places that are products of this community and still choose to live here,” Alexander said.

The board currently operates an aggressive neighborhood watch to ensure criminal activity from Regan Drive does not migrate into Hidden Valley.

The neighborhood was once known for gang activity, but leaders said that reputation does not reflect the entire community. Some former criminals have even stepped forward to offer assistance in nurturing the neighborhood and reversing past damage.

Alexander noted the gang history was only a minor chapter in the area’s story. “That was a small portion that has defined our community,” Alexander said.

Charlene Henderson, a member of the community group, said it is vital to protect one of the city’s few remaining historic neighborhoods.

“This is one of the best neighborhoods, one of the most historic, one of the last neighborhoods that we do have. So why not try and preserve it in the best way that we can,” Henderson said.

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