Teen pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Rocky River High School shooting

CHARLOTTE — The second suspect charged in the death of a Rocky River High School student will spend at least 10 years in prison.

On Thursday, Viccardo Streater pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

In 2022, Streater and another teen followed Nahzir Taylor home from school.

When Taylor got off the school bus, the teens chased him down before fatally shooting him.

According to prosecutors, Streater was working with Rodrizus Stafford.

Stafford shot Taylor and was sentenced in May to at least 13 years in prison.

