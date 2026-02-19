Local

Teen sentenced for role in Charlotte Jack in the Box killing

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — A teenager will be spending the next six to nine years in prison for his role in the killing of a Charlotte fast-food restaurant worker.

It happened in April 2024 at a northwest Charlotte Jack in the Box.

On February 19, 17-year-old Shaheim Robinson pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Robinson and 28-year-old Marcus Dahn robbed Fate Brannon inside the restaurant after Brannon finished one of his shifts.

Robinson was originally charged with murder; however, prosecutors determined he did not pull the trigger.

Dahn, however, is still facing a first-degree murder charge, according to officials.

