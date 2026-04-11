Teen threatened NC high school because she ‘was just bored’

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators in Union County were able to track a threat towards Forest Hills High School earlier this month, and a 16-year-old girl was taken into custody.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says they got multiple calls “regarding an online threat of mass violence” at the school and found an Instagram post that was made on April 3 under the username “school.shooter17.”

Detectives found the suspect behind the post and charged a 16-year-old girl on a juvenile petition of communicating threats of mass violence on educational property.

When investigators asked the girl about the messages, she said she made the threat because “she was just bored,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The teen was taken to the Cabarrus Youth Development Center.

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