Teenage suspect identified in Pageland shooting

PAGELAND, S.C. — On Sunday, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Jayden Jeremiah Jefferies, 17, has been booked into the Chesterfield County Detention Center.
He is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
On Friday night, Jefferies shot and killed Sean Davis, 17, at the Pageland Watermelon Festival.
The Pageland Police Department and SLED are investigating this case.
