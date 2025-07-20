Teenage suspect identified in Pageland shooting

PAGELAND, S.C. — On Sunday, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Jayden Jeremiah Jefferies, 17, has been booked into the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

He is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On Friday night, Jefferies shot and killed Sean Davis, 17, at the Pageland Watermelon Festival.

The Pageland Police Department and SLED are investigating this case.

