Pageland Watermelon Festival canceled following shooting, teen’s death

PAGELAND, S.C. — A teenager was shot and killed at the Pageland Watermelon Festival Friday night, according to police.

Pageland Police released a statement early Saturday morning, sharing that a 17-year-old had been shot and killed at the Watermelon Festival on Friday night.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the young individual whose life was tragically lost,” said the Pageland Chief of Police. “This is a heartbreaking event that deeply impacts our entire community.”

All festivalgoers were sent home following the incident.

Police said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

The Town of Pageland has canceled the Watermelon Festival. The town issued the following statement:

“With deep sadness, we announce that all remaining events for the Watermelon Festival have been canceled in light of Friday night’s tragic incident.

“Out of respect for the victim and their family, we believe this is the most appropriate course of action. Our hearts and prayers are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence.

“We thank our community for their understanding, and we ask everyone to continue supporting one another during this difficult time."

No additional details have been made available.

